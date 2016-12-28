MOJÁCAR LOCAL POLICE HAVE A NEW PATROL CAR

The Mojácar Local Police have recently gained a new all-terrain vehicle, a Seat, Ateca that is already at work for the municipality.

The car has the latest low-profile LED roof warning light bridge which allows greater visibility, even in case of adverse weather. Likewise, the exterior markings are applied with a special high visibility paint of that allows easy identification of the vehicle.

For emergencies, the new vehicle has fire extinguishers, a first aid kit, flashlights, a radio transmitter and siren, as well as other equipment that varies according to the needs of the task in hand. The acquisition of this new 30,000 Euro vehicle has increased the Local Police fleet to 7 cars.

The purchase of two motor scooters is planned for the next year to help the movement of Mojácar Local Police agents throughout the municipality.

Emmanuel Agüero, Mojácar Councillor for Security reiterated the intention of the Municipality in adapting, updating and improving the resources already available to the town’s Local Police.

With regard to the work carried out by the Mojácar Local Police, Mr. Agüero wanted to highlight his satisfaction with the quality of the service they provide to residents and visitors alike: “It is a police force that we are very proud of and it is rewarding to see their good work recognized at the regional level, as shown by the award given to them by the Andalucian Government in November”.