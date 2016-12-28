CHRISTMAS WEEK AT ORBA WARBLERS

This week the Warblers were at Oliva Nova for our 3 clubs and a putter Turkey Trot stableford competition. Unfortunately there were no buggies allowed on the course because of the very wet conditions. We had 22 players of which two were guests Malcolm Monti and Liam Williamson and they were made to feel very welcome. The golf course played very long and made scoring very difficult. As in the twelve days of Christmas there were 12 prizes up for grabs.

Top trotter today was Chris Williamson who played very well for his 34pts, second came Steve Smith with a good 32pts, Fred Cooley was third with 31pts. The rest of the places were as follows. 4th Michael Morley 29pts, 5th Dave Knight 28pts, 6th Glynn Braidley 28pts, 7th Derek Gray 26pts, 8th Chris Hoare 26pts, 9th Malcolm Robinson 24pts, 10th Jerry Fitchett 23pts, 11th Arthur Sullivan 22pts and 12th was Sally Marsden with 20pts.

There were two nearest the pins today which were won by Chris Williamson on hole 3 and Cap’n Dave on hole 16 and Dave was the only 2 winner on the same hole 16. The football card winner was Michael Morley with Ipswich and he forgot himself and ran to the bar to buy everyone drinks !!!!!. Congratulations to all our winners today.

We would also like to thank Sally Marsden for supplying us with Brandy and mince pies on the first tee, and to Oliva Nova Golf Club for Hot chocolate, drinks and cake on the 8th tee. Thank you both very much it was really appreciated by the Orba Warblers.

Next week January 4th the Warblers travel to Alenda for a stableford competition and the eagerly awaited Big Singles Final match between Glynn Braidley and David French. First tee is 10-48am so please arrive by 10-00am for registration.

Guests are welcome subject to availability and current handicap certificate. To book please contact David at dr.knight1207@googlemail.com or phone 634307407.