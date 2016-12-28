17,000 EURO ORIHUELA APP ATTRACTS JUST 100 DOWNLOADS

The Federation of Associations of Orihuela Costa (FAOC) has criticised the ridiculous situation in which the Orihuela Council spent almost 17,000 euro of public money in developing a mobile app to publicise their Christmas campaign.

The Android telephone app, called Migo, which offers players the opportunity to earn up to 2,000 euros in ptrizes, attracted just 100 downloads

When he first launched the app just before Christmas the mayor Emilio Bascuñana, said that he and his Government Team, wanted to wake up the citizens of Orihuela. He said that he expected that Oriolanos, visitors and tourists would all download “Migo Orihuela” on their on their mobilesand have lots of fun in “waking up the Migo (avatar).

FAOC pointed out that the development of the app by Fabricio Mancebo is just another example of how Orihuela councillors are frittering away taxpayers money which could have been far better spent by investing it in repair works and improvements on the Coast.