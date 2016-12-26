With the death of George Micheal on Christmas Day the 2016 Christmas holiday period comes to an end marking it as one of the most tragic years in the music industry which mourns the loss of a steady stream of illustrious names.

According to his publicist, Cindi Berger, the global superstar passed away peacefully at his home at 2pm on Christmas Day.

The full statement read: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend”.

Writing on Twitter and referring to Michael as “Yog”, a nickname for “Yours Only George”, he added: “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx”

A Thames Valley police spokesman said that the death is currently unexplained but not suspicious.

A tragic year for the pop music industry has also seen the recent deaths of David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Tom Searle, Bobby Vee and Rick Parfitt.