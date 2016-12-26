Former Wham! star, George Michael, dies peacefully aged 53

The singer “passed away peacefully at home” according to a statement released late on Christmas Day by his publicist.

An ambulance team attended the property of Michael Goring early afternoon and the singer / songwriter was pronounced dead. Thames Valley Police have said that there are no suspcious circumstances surrounding the death of the superstar.

In a formal statement his publicist said, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period“.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

George Kyriacos Panayiotou formed the group Wham! with his friend Andrew Ridgeley in 1981 and together they sold over 100 million albums. George Michael later went solo and his first album, Faith, sold over 20 million copies.