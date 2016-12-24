STATUS QUO GUITARIST RICK PARFITT DIES IN SPAIN AGED 68

2016 has claimed the life of another Rock legend.

Tributes continue to pour in for Staus Quo guitarist Rick Parfait who died at a Marbella hospital today, Saturday. He was just 68 year of age.

A joint statement was issued by both his family and the Status Quo manager Simin Porter:

“We are truly devastated to have to announce that STATUS QUO guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today.

“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from STATUS QUO’s touring activities on medical advice.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with STATUS QUO.

“Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry.

“No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Parfait is understood to have been admitted to hospital for treatment on a long term shoulder injury on Thursday. Prior to another heart attack earlier this year following which he collapsed on stage, the rock star had experienced a number of health setbacks, including a quadruple heart bypass in 1997, a throat cancer scare in 2005 and a heart attack in 2011.

According to the Daily Mirror the cause of his death is said to be from a severe infection caught whilst he was being treated in hospital.