VEGA BAJA WINNERS FEATURE IN EL GORDO DRAW

It was raining once again across the Vega Baja yesterday but this time the recipients were a little more welcoming as they were showered with euros in the region’s biggest Christmas El Gordo win for some years.

Lucky ticket holders in Callosa de Segura, Orihuela and Torrevieja, of which there were 30 in all, snapped up a second prize amounting to 125,000 euros each, with ticket number 04535 although many are still to be claimed.

One of Callosa’s lucky winners, pensioner Jose Ballester, a resident of la calle Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados, told the local press “I have six children, many of whom are without work so it is very welcome for the whole family”.

The winning ticket of 30 decimos was sold at a lottery outlet in Callosa so many of the winners are local people.

Carrefour in Torrevieja was another point of sale that provided winners, in this case selling ten tickets to winners amounting to 1.2 million euros. There is also one lucky ticket holder who purchased his ticket from a tobacconist in Las Monserratinas, Orihuela City, where yet another 125,000 prize has yet to be claimed.

Sandra Moreno, manager of the tobacconist, inherited the business from her father seven years ago, She said that this is the first time that she has sold a winning ticket for the National Lottery.

There were also winners of lesser prizes in Los Montesinos, Bigastro and Catral where ticket holders have scooped up prized of between 6,000 and 23,000 euros.