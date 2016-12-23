VALENCIA PRESIDENT TO RECORD END OF YEAR MESSAGE IN ORIHUELA

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, will come to Orihuela next Tuesday where he will record the traditional end-of-year message.

Preparations for the recording are scheduled to start today with the arrival of a technical team. The location will be the fig tree in the gardens of Casa Museo Miguel Hernández under which Miguel Hernández wrote many his poems.

The recording will be made next Wednesday with it being broadcast the following day on 30 December.

The reason for the choice of Orihuela is that 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the death of the Oriolano poet.

Last year, the message was recorded in the Palau de la Generalitat and as on that occasion, the recording will be made available to the media, mainly to local television stations, but also to digital media and radio stations. It will also be available on the Consell’s website.

This will be the fourth time that Puig has been in Orihuela since he was president. His prior visits have included the announcement of the new health centre in Rabaloche, which had been pending for a decade, attendance at the Oriol public exhibition last July, and more recently, to announce an agreement to cede the old courts to the municipality.