TORRY TENPIN IN POSITION TO RENEW SPANISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Spanish Tenpin Bowling League 2016-2017, 2nd round:

Barcelona and Madrid, 18/12/2016 – In the second round of the Spanish FEB Championship Division, recently bowled in Terrassa (Barcelona), the 2015/2016 Spanish champions Euro Bowling Torrevieja started off of a five-point lead gained a month earlier in Valencia. Their arch-rivals Diagonal – bowling on home lanes – managed to close the gap and wrangle a minimal one-point advantage at the end of Day 2.

The biggest constellation change was Levante’s slip from third to fifth place, thus letting Celta and Capital advance to third and fourth place, respectively. At this stage, it is easy to predict that the championship will be decided between Diagonal and EBT. The next four teams are within just five points of each other but already practically too far behind the two leading teams. Another likelihood is that Comarcal and Oviedo will spend the next season in First Division. The provisional standings are as follows:

Rnd2 Games Pinfall Average Total

Diagonal Barcelona 51 84 16,247 193.42 96 Euro Bowling Torrevieja 45 84 16,209 192.96 95 Celta Vigo 38 84 16,182 192.64 78 Capital Bowling Madrid 41 84 15,796 188.05 76 Levante Valencia 33 84 15,344 182.67 76 Boliches Madrid 39 84 15,928 189.62 73 Comarcal Barcelona 18 84 15,256 181.62 39 300 Oviedo 15 84 14,678 174.74 27

EBT´s only line-up change from the first round was Glenn-Morten Pedersen substituting Patrick Gimmestad. “G-M”, the reigning Norwegian Champion, showed his class and finished top of the individual table, posting a highly convincing 220.50 average. Also another EBT bowler, Mika Määttä, makes it into the current top five with a 210.78 average. The other Torry bowlers in Terrassa were Lorenzo Quereda, Alejandro Arjonilla, Kjell Monsen, Marko Palomäki, and Ferico Tatil.

In the ladies’ top division, bowled at Madrid’s Chamartin, the reigning champions, Capital Bowling of Madrid, managed to grow their lead from five to fifteen points and seem to be running away from the rest. Alyco’s strong showing sent them up a couple of pegs while Ilicitano of Elche slipped into fifth place EBT won less points than in the first round, but are still rather comfortable in the sixth place:

Rnd2 Games Pinfall Average Total

Capital Bowling Madrid 58 56 10,779 192.48 113 Levante Valencia 48 56 10,734 191.68 98 Alyco Madrid 55 56 10,895 194.55 90 Torrejón Madrid 46 56 10,799 192.84 90 Ilicitano Elche 37 56 9,889 176.59 85 Euro Bowling Torrevieja 19 56 8,932 159.50 50 Flecha 1 Barcelona 17 56 8,873 158.45 34 Blind 0 0 0 000.00 0

The top-scoring lady was Alyco’s Yifat Tal 200.71 and Pirjo Koski was EBT’s best with 165.75.

Guillermo