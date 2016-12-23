TORRY TENPIN IN POSITION TO RENEW SPANISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
141
EBT´s only line-up change from the first round was Glenn-Morten Pedersen substituting Patrick Gimmestad. “G-M”, the reigning Norwegian Champion

Spanish Tenpin Bowling League 2016-2017, 2nd round:

Barcelona and Madrid, 18/12/2016 – In the second round of the Spanish FEB Championship Division, recently bowled in Terrassa (Barcelona), the 2015/2016 Spanish champions Euro Bowling Torrevieja started off of a five-point lead gained a month earlier in Valencia. Their arch-rivals Diagonal – bowling on home lanes – managed to close the gap and wrangle a minimal one-point advantage at the end of Day 2.

The biggest constellation change was Levante’s slip from third to fifth place, thus letting Celta and Capital advance to third and fourth place, respectively. At this stage, it is easy to predict that the championship will be decided between Diagonal and EBT. The next four teams are within just five points of each other but already practically too far behind the two leading teams. Another likelihood is that Comarcal and Oviedo will spend the next season in First Division. The provisional standings are as follows:

Rnd2 Games Pinfall Average Total

  1. Diagonal Barcelona 51  84   16,247   193.42  96
  2. Euro Bowling Torrevieja 45 84   16,209   192.96  95
  3. Celta Vigo 38 84   16,182   192.64  78
  4. Capital Bowling Madrid 41  84   15,796   188.05  76
  5. Levante Valencia 33 84   15,344   182.67  76
  6. Boliches Madrid 39 84   15,928   189.62  73
  7. Comarcal Barcelona 18 84   15,256   181.62  39
  8. 300 Oviedo 15 84   14,678   174.74  27

EBT´s only line-up change from the first round was Glenn-Morten Pedersen substituting Patrick Gimmestad. “G-M”, the reigning Norwegian Champion, showed his class and finished top of the individual table, posting a highly convincing 220.50 average.  Also another EBT bowler, Mika Määttä, makes it into the current top five with a 210.78 average.  The other Torry bowlers in Terrassa were Lorenzo Quereda, Alejandro Arjonilla, Kjell Monsen, Marko Palomäki, and Ferico Tatil.

In the ladies’ top division, bowled at Madrid’s Chamartin, the reigning champions, Capital Bowling of Madrid, managed to grow their lead from five to fifteen points and seem to be running away from the rest.  Alyco’s strong showing sent them up a couple of pegs while Ilicitano of Elche slipped into fifth place  EBT won less points than in the first round, but are still rather comfortable in the sixth place:

Rnd2 Games Pinfall Average Total

  1. Capital Bowling Madrid 58  56    10,779  192.48  113
  2. Levante Valencia 48 56    10,734  191.68   98
  3. Alyco Madrid 55 56    10,895  194.55   90
  4. Torrejón Madrid 46 56    10,799  192.84   90
  5. Ilicitano Elche 37 56     9,889  176.59   85
  6. Euro Bowling Torrevieja 19 56     8,932  159.50   50
  7. Flecha 1 Barcelona 17 56     8,873  158.45   34
  8. Blind 0 0         0  000.00    0

The top-scoring lady was Alyco’s Yifat Tal 200.71 and Pirjo Koski was EBT’s best with 165.75.

Guillermo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY