TEAM GRIN WIN THE CHRISTMAS TEXAS SCRAMBLE

On Friday 16th December Montgo Golf Society played their last competition of the year, a Christmas Texas Scramble at Oliva Nova sponsored by Gerian van Ooijen and Francien Knoops. The persistent heavy rain over the past few weeks had really taken its toll on the golf course and many parts of the course were waterlogged, although the greens were still true if a little slower than usual.

The threat of more rain resulted in a few late cancellations however the weather relented long enough to provide almost dry conditions, and those brave enough to turn out had a lovely day. Thanks to Gerian and Francien we had a lovely festive prize table which created much merriment as the winners were invited to choose their prize.

In first place were the three person team of Michel Grin, Liz Grin, and Glenys Cuming with a net 63, just pushing the team of Peter Kneebone, John Day, Sally Cottrell and Linda Coe in to second place with a net 64.8.

In third place was the team of Gerian van Ooijen, Francien Knoops, Peter Twine and Patrick Lynch with a net 65.5 however as sponsors Gerian and francien kindly declined their prizes leaving Patrick and Peter somewhat ashamed as, by their own confession, they contributed very little to the teams score!

There were nearest the pin prizes on all the par 3’s, with Sally Burrows taking the 3rd, Michel Grin the 6th, Peter Kneebone the 11th, and Lesley Pritchard the 16th. The longest drive in the 7th went to Sally Cottrell for the ladies and Peter Kneebone for the men.

The 2’s count resulted in a serious depletion of the societies ball stock, with Peter Twine, Gerian van Ooijen, Lesley Pritchard, Michel Grin, and Peter Kneebone all making 2’s.

Our next event will be on Friday 6th January, when we will be playing a better Ball Pairs competition at Oliva Nova. Guests are welcome, subject to availability and current handicap certificate, and should register by visiting the website at www.montgogolfsociety.net and completing an online booking form.

The members of Montgo Golf Society would like to wish all Costa Blanca golfers a Merry Christmas, together with a Happy and Healthy New Year.