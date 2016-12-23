SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY’S JINGLE BALLS CHRISTMAS COMPETITION. LAS COLINAS,

After all the recent rain, with more on the way, a fine day greeted the 41 members and 2 guests for SMGS’s 2016 Jingle Balls Competition, a singles/team event played under stableford scoring. Accustomed to this being held at Las Ramblas, by majority committee consent the event was switched to the new venue, with dinner to be held in San Miguel afterwards.

The aforementioned rain led to a very damp course. Whilst the greens were in reasonably good condition, although pock-marked with pitch marks, many left unrepaired when the author’s team passed through, and for which some SMGS members quite clearly have to shoulder part of the blame, the fairways were far from their usual standard. The short cropping of the fairway grass had led to a lot of surface mud being present, balls rapidly being covered.

Unfortunately SMGS was not playing winter rules so players had to wait till they got to the green in order to clean them up. One outcome of the day has been for the winter rule to now be introduced until February. The conditions did not stop some players from scoring well, with Tony Sims taking first prize in the singles with 38 points, closely followed by Alan Gilbert on 37 and Bjorn Pettersson and Chris Hamblett on 36.

Things were tight in the team event also, with the exception of one team who trailed the winners by a mere 32 points. Following the round players spruced up, with many being joined by their other halves, to gather at Meson El Prado for the society’s Christmas Dinner and the day’s prize giving, as well as a raffle, musical entertainment and general merrymaking. Thanks to Captain Theo Boelhouwer and his wife Debby for organising the event.

Team scores were based on two players’ individual scores to count on holes with Stroke Index 1-6, 3 on SI holes 7 to 12, and all four on those with SI 13 to 18. Eleven teams participated. Results, in reverse order, were the following:-

3rd (104 pts): Jamie Rorison, Hugh Reilly, Steve Sims and Mick Roscoe

2nd (105 pts): Barry Roehrig, Phil de Lacy, Eva Leidstrom and Gerry Connybear

1st (107 pts): Theo Boelhouwer, Tony Smale, Alan Gilbert and Bo Leidstrom

The Team Abacus was won by Robin Eastman, Brian Staines, Steve Grundy and Alan Bassett

Prize winning best individual scores were, in reverse order: 5th Phil de Lacy (35 on CB) 4th Chris Hamblett (36 on CB), 3rd Bjorn Pettersson (36 on CB), 2nd Alan Gilbert (37), and 1st Tony Sims with 38 points who also won the coveted Jingle Balls Trophy the Mooning Santa.

Nearest the pins (open to all) on the par 3’s were won by Tony Sims (Hole 5), Steve Higgins (Holes 7 & 10), Hugh Reilly (15) and Eva Pettersson (17).

Our thanks go to all at Las Colinas golf course for their contribution to an enjoyable day, and to those at Meson El Prado for the evening event.

Next week we are at Lo Romero. For all the latest news go to www.smgs.org or give Barry Roehrig a ring on 966731033.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Theo Boelhouwer a call on 966723630 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week, December 21st, we will be at Lo Romero.