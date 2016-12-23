RAJOY CHAIRS MEETING OF UN SECURITY COUNCIL

Mariano Rajoy, chaired the meeting of the UN Security Council at which a resolution, promoted by Spain, was unanimously adopted, on trafficking in persons in conflict situations. During his speech, he proposed stepping up sanctions, controlling financial flows and protecting and assisting victims.

In the debate on “Trafficking in persons in conflict situations”, held by the United Nations Security Council, the Prime Minister pointed out that “people trafficking, in addition to constituting a clear affront to human dignity, represents a threat to international peace and security in conflict situations and in certain contexts of terrorism”. “This is the very reincarnation of slavery in the 21st Century”, he stressed. In his opinion, the victims – the majority of whom are women and children – require an urgent response from the Security Council.

The Prime Minister stated that Spain proposes a paradigm shift by “acknowledging that national judicial systems may break down in situations of conflict, and that action from the Security Council becomes necessary in these circumstances”.

Mariano Rajoy also proposed “exploring ways to strengthen the regulatory framework on sanctions, financial flows, and on protection and assistance for victims; and to design a more effective strategy in the fight against trafficking in conflicts”. He also declared that Spain “will decisively support all efforts aimed at ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice and serve out their sentences”.

Rajoy pointed out that “the next five years represent an historic opportunity to place the fight against the worst forms of exploitation at the centre of the UN’s priorities”.

In his opinion, major progress has been made in certain areas, but there is still a lot to do. In this regard, he highlighted that last year Spain approved a new Comprehensive Plan to Fight the Trafficking of Human Beings for purposes of Sexual Exploitation and, this year the government has improved coordination between civil organisations and the State law enforcement agencies in this area.

Mariano Rajoy underlined that within the framework of the development of the Strategic National Plan to Counter Violent Radicalisation, Spain has designed a communication strategy in the field of cyberspace that includes a counter-narrative for the phenomenon of radicalisation. “It is essential to monitor social networks, with the aim of preventing and being aware of content of a radical nature that may be conducive to people trafficking”, he stated.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Secretary-General of the UN, Ban Ki-moon, for his efforts in the fight “against sexual exploitation and abuse and for his zero tolerance policy on sexual violence perpetrated in certain cases by peacekeepers”.