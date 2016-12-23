THE LAST “MORRIS DANCE” OF THE YEAR

The Terri Hovarth Morris group performed their last dance display of the year in Pilar Church Square, on 16th December 2016, with many onlookers expressing their delight in this English traditional dance style.

One Belgian lady said she was enthralled with this style of dance as she knew of nothing like it in her home country even though a lot of Spanish dances incorporate Morris steps in their traditional dancing.

The Terri Hovarth Morris group perform at many venues, mainly charitable events, or for requested performances, Fiestas etc and the group was recently invited to perform at the prestigious Los Montesinos Mediaeval Market Fayre.

The group is always looking for more dancers, with or without prior experience.

If you would like to find out more about the Morris group, either to join, learn the dances or enquire for booking performances for your venue, please contact: Sue Walters suzi.inspain@gmail.com