FORUM SWINGING IN THE RAIN

Forum Golf Society’s 31st & final event of 2016 was the traditional pre-Christmas Team Prize Scramble, played at Aguilon on 16th December, and despite torrential rain reducing the event to a nine hole competition, the 36 players all managed reasonable scores, with the winning quartet of Malcolm Sibbons, Kevin Bircher, Dave Jordan & Malcolm Tilley posting an excellent net 33.1.

In second place with 33.4 were Phil Elam, Brian Gyer, Bob Vincent & Ian Postles, the only team not to post a single bogey, whilst Max Gonzalez, Gary Blake, Sandra Vincent & Joy Blake came third with 24, just 0.3 better than fourth placed Mike Smith, Andy Birch, John Smith & Graham Spalding.

The event was also the final qualifier for Forum’s 2016 Winter League, with Mike Duckham comfortably taking the trophy and first place with 70 points, ahead of Ron Wileman who once again was runner up. There’s always next year Ron !

Forum´s upcoming fixtures are:

Forum´s upcoming fixtures are

6th January Pairs Betterball Stableford at Aguilon

20th January Stableford at Marina

3rd February Double Par Medal at Aguilon

For further information, contact Phil Elam on 666 847840 / philjelam@yahoo.co.uk, or see www.forumgolfsociety.webs.com