FIGHTING FOR A NO KILL POLICY IN MURCIA

Since 2007, the owners of Los Infiernos Perrera have promoted a ‘no kill’ policy with local authorities. To date, Pilar de la Horadada is the only local authority to actually implement a no kill policy.

Other authorities that have contracted Los Infiernos Perrera to take in their stray dogs, do not have such a policy, but owners, Antonio Aguilar and his wife, Carmen, with the help of the charities Los Infiernos Perrera Supporters (LIPS) and Caminando con Ellos, have operated a ‘no kill’ policy of their own. Working together, they have saved hundreds of dogs’ lives and found them loving homes.

Antonio Aguilar had secured contracts with Pilar de la Horadada, San Pedro del Pinatar, Los Alcázares, Torre Pacheco, Mazarrón and, more recently, Guardamar to ensure that all dogs sent to him would not be put to sleep, but Los Alcázares and San Pedro del Pinatar have just awarded their 2017 contracts to a known killing station in Mazarrón, run by Esprineco SL.

Dogs taken there will be put to sleep within a short period of time if not claimed by their owners. This is all so that the local authorities can save a paltry 2,600 € a year on costs. The only reason that the Esprineco SL contract comes in slightly cheaper is because they don’t keep the dogs for very long.

This year alone, 223 dogs have been rehomed by LIPS/Caminando con Ellos, but the dogs just keep coming and they always full to bursting point. Some of the dogs have been there for many years, fed and cared for, in the hope that they will find a home soon.

The volunteers work hard to raise funds to ensure that the dogs are always fed, are healthy and are walked a few times a week, but all of this takes a lot of money and dedication. What they need is regular donations and more volunteers to help. If you would like to donate or get involved, please email Karen MacDonald: losinfiernosdogs@hotmail.com or call her on 633 357 309.

In the meantime, local charities are joining forces to try and persuade Los Alcázares and San Pedro del Pinatar town halls to keep their contracts with Los Infiernos Perrera and ensure that stray or abandoned dogs don’t end up in a bin bag.

There is an online petition that everyone can sign here: https://www.change.org/p/karen-macdonald-keep-los-alcazares-town-hall-s-contract-with-caminando-con-ellos-lips or you can call into the Cruz Azul Centre, San Javier or the Galgos del Sol/Asociación Unicos charity shop at Oasis Bulevar to sign.

In the nine months up to September 2015, some 898 dogs and 439 cats were put to death in perreras in the Murcia region. All animal charities have been fighting to change the law to a no kill regime.

Your vote could help towards that, so please take the time to sign the petition.