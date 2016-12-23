EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF SOCIETY

On Tuesday, 20th December- the last club day before Christmas, all members and guests contributed a prize worth over 5 Euros and competed in a Stableford competition. The winners had 1st choices of the prizes on offer, with 3 ladies competing for their own prizes.

Nearest the pins : Hole 2, Ian Henderson – Hole 5, Lawrence Wanty.

3rd Place – Handicap 9, David Swann – 35 Points

2nd Place – Handicap 10, Keith Smith – 35 points on C/B.

1st Place – Handicap 13(not for long), Winter Guest Christine Linathan – 38 points

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details.

Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230.

David Swann