ALICANTE AIRPORT EMPLOYEES CHARGED WITH BAG THEFTS

The Alicante Civil Guard is currently investigating four workers at the Alicante-Elche airport for allegedly committing 61 thefts from checked bags at while the cases were being moved between the terminal and aircraft.

The investigation was opened last September, following numerous complaints from travellers who noticed that items had disappeared from their baggage whilst in transit, leading agents to focus on the airport’s security restricted area.

The Office of Investigation of the Civil Guard (Odaisa) was in charge of monitoring the workers and viewing the security camera system to carry out an exhaustive control and numerous follow-ups of the workers in different areas within the airport’s secure area.

According to sources the operation has now ended with the arrest of two workers from Swissport Handling and two other workers from Iberia, all of whom were responsible for performing the loading and unloading of baggage, in departures and arrivals.

Those arrested are understood to be between 23 and 57 years of age although it is understood that they have all been released on bail pending a court appearance in the New Year.