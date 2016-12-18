ROCKETS GOLF SOCIETY

We held our last game of the season on our home course Vistabella. After all the rain the course was in very good nick with lovely greens which made putting easy if you found the right line.!!

It was our Xmas Bash and we played a medal for the Charlies Bar Trophy which was won by Ray O’sullivan with the top score of the day a Nett 76 which included a Hole in One on the 4th green. Well done Ray

Thursday 15th we had the presentation dinner with 36 players and wives at Charlies Bar in Torreta 11. With music by Adam Slater, it was the best one ever out of the 6 we have held in the past, I think the first persons to leave left about midnight.

RESULTS: GOLD CAT 1ST R O’Sullivan 76 Nett 2nd M Anderson 79 Nett 3rd L Lambe 81 Nett

SILVER CAT 1st M Hithersay 8o Nett 2nd G Wild 84 Nett 3rd P Daggatt 87 Net

Only 1 par 3 green hit The par 4th by R O’Sullivan Hole in One

Longest drive P Mutter Player of the Year Ron Swift

All that remains now is for you all to have a Fantastic Christmas and a Joyest New Year and will see you on the tee at Vistabella on Tuesday 10th January first tee 9,00am