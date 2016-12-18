RASCALS CHRISTMAS SINGALONGS

Rascals have had a busy couple of weeks raising money for children’s charities. Money raised amounted to 1,032.88 Euros .They also gave a party for the students of ALPE who applauded each song with great gusto and were delighted to receive a gift from Papa Noel.

This year some of the students sang White Christmas & Jingle Bells in English which brought a tear to the eyes of Rascals .A very special moment.

The elderly were not forgotten at this time of year as they also sang to the residents of the Rojales home, performed at the Age Concern Christmas dinner and at the Alzheimer’s day Centre.

They even found time to join in with the choirs at the annual Carols in the Square in Torrevieja.

A well deserved short break will take place before rehearsals start on 9 th January at Sackos bar el Limonar at 11 o clock for their next show On Broadway.

If you are interested in joining this sociable group who do a lot to help local charities call Jill on 96 672 7282.

Wishing all your readers a Merry Christmas & Happy & Healthy New Year.