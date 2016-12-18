LIME BAR GOLF SOCIETY

On a fine morning 32 players teed-off on a course playing very well.

The competition was played in the stableford format and the scores recorded are as follows:-

Nearest the pin on the 2nd hole was John Mac Gregor. Nearest the pin on the 7th hole was Ken Styan. Nearest the pin on the 11th hole was Dave Wright

Nearest the pin on the 13th hole was Ian Johnstone. Nearest the pin in 3 par 5 on the 18th hole was Ken Farrow

Silver Class 3rd place was Bud Butler with a score of 27 points. Silver Class 2nd place was Ray Hanlon with a score of 29 points. Silver Class 1st place was Barry Shawyer with a score of 31 points

Gold Class 3rd place was Dave Wright with a score of 33 point

Gold Class 2nd place was Ken Styan with a score of 34 points. Gold Class 1st place was Ian Johnstone with a score of 39 points

A very enjoyable days golf in pleasant company, thanks to the committee, the Lime Bar staff and the ladies selling the football draw tickets.