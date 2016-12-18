“I WILL SAY THIS ONLY ONCE!”

THE DEADWOOD STAGE COMPANY invites you to meet the cast of “ALLO ALLO TRIES PANTO”.

“Rene and his wife Edith are preparing their cafe for the rehearsal of their pantomime ‘Cinderella’. See your favourite characters entering into the spirit of things.

Come along and join the fun on Friday 27th or Saturday 28th January at the Matrix Studio, The Mad House, Pueblo Principe near Mercadona.

Curtain up at 7.30p.m. Doors open at 7.00p.m. Tickets 8€ (non refundable) bar available. Nibbles served during interval. A Raffle will also take place with excellent prizes. Proceeds to charity.

Tickets available from Terry , tel. no. 965 319 279 General enquiries from Vida, tel. no. 966 774 127