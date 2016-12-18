EL RASO GOLF SOCIETY AT LAS COLINAS

On Friday 16 December 24 members of the El Raso GS played the monthly Stableford at Las Colinas. The heavy rain of recent days had left the course not up to its normal standard. The fairways were soggy and the greens were in poor condition with many pitch marks! Buggies had to stay to the paths, leaving us with much walking and club selection problematic.

Well, we thought we had got away with the forecasted rain, but halfway round the back nine down it came in force. Then followed rumbles of thunder and a flash of lightening, resulting in several of the later groups having to withdraw from the course that consequently reflected in the scores.

The final results were as follows: NTP’s: 5th Jeff Lynch 7th David Valentine 10th Terry Sharley 14th Linda Lynch 17th Lauraine Walker. Alan Venables won the best front nine with 17 pts and best back nine went to David Valentine 13 pts. It was a day for the ladies taking the top three places. Third was Bev Fairhurst with 29 on c/b, second Jan Shorley also with 29 and winner of the day, Lauraine Walker with a super 32 points.

After the game we travelled back to the Olde 9th in Quesada where we were treated to a welcome hot snack. Our next scheduled game is on 27 January at our home course La Marquesa.