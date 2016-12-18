CHRISTMAS HIGH TEA QUIRÓNSALUD

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja organized an international meeting last week with collaborating medical centres and presidents of local international associations as well as members of the media. More than a hundred people gathered to celebrate “I International Meeting Quirónsalud Christmas High Tea” at which medical specialists and directors gathered to learn of the latest hospital advances and to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

Quirónsalud Managing Director, Francisco Fiestras, proposed a toast to the festive season as he thanked those who had placed their trust in the hospital. He highlighted “the importance of the quality of care and the service of that the hospital provided as well as the importance and benefits of treating patients in their own language.