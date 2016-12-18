A VERY CLOSE FINISH

The final results showed just how close the racing had been during the SAMM Autumn Series 2016. Five race days were completed the other three were unable to be held because clashing events made sailing impossible.

The results are calculated using the ‘low points’ system, with best six results to count. The clear winner was Shoestring Groups Cuatro with 13.75 points. Second was the Balaton Groups Sirocco with 20.5 points, closely followed in third place by Shoestring Dos with 21 points and fourth Shoestring Uno with 21.75 points. For the non-mathematicians that’s just 1.75 points between second and forth, about as close as you can get. Congratulations to all who took part.

As Group owned boats they were all sailed by different skippers and crews so the trophies for the top three places were presented to a representative of each. Diane Hardwick for Cuatro, Terry Chapman for Sirocco and Tim Clarke for Dos, pictured from right to left in the photograph.

The Spring Series 2017 will start in March and all comers, not just SAMM members, are welcome. For information have a look at the ‘Racing’ section of the website at www.sailingmarmenor.com