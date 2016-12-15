THIRD MOJÁCAR CHRISTMAS SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION

The Mojácar Council’s Department of Culture has organised their third ‘Christmas Shop Window’ competition as part of their programme of festive events.

This contest has proved to be very popular among shopkeepers, residents and visitors in Mojácar. There is no doubt that it achieves its objectives, by creating a more festive atmosphere and encouraging everyone to walk by, window shop and buy in the local shops.

All commercial establishments, located in the municipality of Mojácar, may apply. All they have to do is to fill in the registration form available from the Department of Culture (which is provisionally located next to the Medical Centre in the Pueblo) by December 20.

The creation of the Christmas atmosphere is the theme that the window dressers need to develop, with consideration given to artistic quality, originality etc.

The window displays should be kept in place between December 20 and January 6.

The participating establishments should send a photo of their display to the email: culturamojacar@gmail.com. All photos will be posted on the Town Council’s Facebook page “Mojácar Informa”. The three prize winners will be the ones that have the photographs with the most “likes”.

There will be a 1st prize of 500 Euros, with 300 Euros going to the establishment in second place and, 100 Euros for third position. The prizes will be handed out by the Councillor for Culture, Raquel Belmonte, on 4 January 4 2017, when she will visit the winning establishments to announce the result and present their awards.