ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CAROL CONCERT FOR MOJÁCAR’S DAMES IN SPAIN

One of the activities that marks the start of Christmas in Mojácar is the Carol Concert organized by the local Dames in Spain and, this year they were also joined by the town’s Municipal Music Band.

For more than three decades, Mojácar has been home to the Dames in Spain association, made up of over sixty women, most of whom are of British origin and residents of the town.

Along with the many activities organized by the association in order to raise funds for various charities, this Christmas Concert with its traditional readings and carols is a highlight. It is seen as the “official” beginning of the celebrations for the British community, which always enjoys a great level of public participation.

Mojácar Council, in addition to providing the venue for this Christmas event, also organized the performance of the Municipal Band. They played a selection of traditional carols, that brought together cultures and traditions, which the audience thoroughly enjoyed. Of course, no-one could miss the eagerly awaited traditional raffle with prizes donated by Mojácar companies and local people.

The Annual Mojácar Dames in Spain Carol Concert was attended by the Mayor of Mojácar, Rosmari Cano and the Councillor for Non-Spanish Speaking Residents, María Luisa Pérez, who was keen to stress the good harmony and collaboration that exists in Mojácar between the communities of Spanish and foreign residents, whatever their country of origin.