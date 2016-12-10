KRIS KRINGLE DROPS IN ON THE RBL

The RBL was paid a visit by none other than Kris Kringle last Thursday evening when the Orihuela Costa Branch held it’s Christmas Dinner at the Manhattan restaurant in Cabo Roig.

With 60 people all tucking into their coffee and mince pies Santa duly arrived with two large sacks of gifts which he distributed to all of the happy guests.

Organiser Pauline Breen, who was organising her final social function, was thanked for her efforts by Branch President Pastor Keith Brown, who then presented her with a small gift of appreciation from Branch members.

The branch will next meet at 7.30 pm this coming Thursday at the Olympia Restaurant in Mil Palmeras for yet more mince pies, followed by a carol service led by Cathy Carson. Everyone is welcome to attend but if you plan to go along please spare a thought for those less fortunate and take along with you an item of foodstuff that will be collected on the night prior to being passed on to a local charity.