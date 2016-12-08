SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY AT VILLAMARTIN. DECEMBER 7TH, 2016.   

Villamartin is always popular with members and 42 turned out for SMGS’s monthly gathering at the course which was in pretty good condition after all the rain we have had lately. Barry Roehrig announced that the society had just donated 350-00 euro to The Pink Ladies, 350-00 euro to Paul Cunningham Nurses and 460-00 euro this year’s Royal British Legions Poppy Appeal, which made a total during the year close to 3000-00 euro raised for various charities out of the infamous blob tin, well done to all at S.M.G.S. especially Mr. Extractor Tony Smale!

Results by category and in reverse order, were the following: Bronze Category:5th,Les Wilton(27CB) 4th,Norman Padmore (27CB), 3rd ,Gratten Forber (28), 2nd, Chris Hamblett (29) and 1st, with the best score of the day, Kyree Skarsmoen with 40 points. Silver Category: 5th, Ken Flaherty (28) 4th, Liz Sully (33), 3rd Steve Davis (34), 2nd, Theo Boelhouwer (35) and 1st, John Aitchinson with 37 points. Gold Category: 5th,Bjorn Pettersson (31 CB) 4th, Barry Roehrig (33), 3rd, Mike Frankish (36CB), 2nd, John Osborne (36CB) and 1st, Eve Pettersson with 39 points. Best front 9 and not in the prizes went to Phil Sully with 16 points, best back 9 not in the prizes was Jamie Rorison with19 points.

Nearest the pins, Mike Frankish (6), Steve Higgins (9), Mike Frankish (13) and Ivan Hanak (17).

Best Guest Per Arne Skarnes 28 points

The Abacus winner was John Trehy.

Nearest the pins (open to all) on the par 3’s were won by John Aitchison (holes 6 and 17), John Drakesmith (9) and Neil Sheldon (13).

Our thanks go to the staff at Villamartin golf course for their contribution to an enjoyable day. Next week we are at Las Colinas for the annual Jingle Balls Competition. If you fancy a game anytime you can book in at www.smgs.org, or give Barry Roehrig a ring on 966731033.