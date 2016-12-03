SATURDAY IRISH LOTTO LOTTERY RESULTS / WINNING NUMBERS – 03 DECEMBER 2016

Irish Lotto players choose six numbers from 47 for each line they wish to play. Matching all six of the numbers drawn on the night win the multimillion-Euro jackpot. The Bonus Ball is drawn after the six main numbers and offers additional prizes when matched with two, three, four or five main balls.

The winning numbers for the draw this evening are:

02, 06, 21, 23, 29, 44

The Bonus Ball is: 41

The jackpot of €11,345,002 was won this evening by one lucky person!

The Lotto Plus Raffle Result is:

9 6 4 2