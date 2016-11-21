FACEBOOK TO HIRE 500 ADDITIONAL EMPLOYEES FOR LONDON HEADQUARTERS

Facebook is set to employ an extra 500 workers in the UK when it opens a new headquarters in London. The move will see the company increase the size of its British workforce by half.

1,500 people will be employed by the US social media company in London when it opens its office next year. The premises are currently under construction in Fitzrovia, close to the West End.

European head of Facebook, Nicola Mendelsohn, has announced that many of the jobs would be highly skilled roles. “The UK remains one of the best places to be a tech company and is an important part of Facebook’s story. We came to London in 2007 with just a handful of people. By the end of next year we will have opened a new HQ and plan to employ 1,500 people.”

Last week technology giant, Google, announced that it would also be going ahead with plans to build a new headquarters in London. The office space in King’s Cross will create 3,000 new jobs in the City. Amazon is also set to leave it’s base in Slough after 16 years there. Next year the company will move to a 15-floor office on the edge of the City.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, “The capital’s vibrant tech scene is the envy of Europe, and Facebook’s continuing commitment is another sign that London is open to talent, innovation and entrepreneurship from all four corners of the world.”